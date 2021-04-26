Morgan Stanley Trims The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $155.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.06. 107,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,354. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $325.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

