Morgan Stanley Trims Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price to $170.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

RARE traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.85. 1,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

