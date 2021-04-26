Morgan Stanley Trims Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Target Price to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.