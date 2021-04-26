MotaCoin Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $306,851.08 and $3,175.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

