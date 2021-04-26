MovieBloc 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.48 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $108.16 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

