MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00755612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.83 or 0.07617491 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

