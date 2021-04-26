MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of MSCI worth $56,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $351,057,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after buying an additional 107,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $488.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

