M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.59. 7,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

