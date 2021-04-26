MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €191.00 ($224.71) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €185.73 ($218.51).

ETR MTX traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €196.50 ($231.18). The stock had a trading volume of 131,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

