Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.61. 844,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

