Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.29 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

