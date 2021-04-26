Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 2.21% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $413,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $111.43 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.