Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 251,628 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,628 shares during the period. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 33.44% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000.

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

