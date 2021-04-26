Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 6,614 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 1.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

