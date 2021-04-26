Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.91 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

