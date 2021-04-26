Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $645.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,134,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132,196 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 10.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 21.65% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $645,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,879 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.