Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $11.47 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 366,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

