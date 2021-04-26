Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $124.83 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,105,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,834,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.89% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

