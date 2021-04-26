Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 9,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.84% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $131,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

