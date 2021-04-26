Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 548,963 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.46 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.