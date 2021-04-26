Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 542,927 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS USHY opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.