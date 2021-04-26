Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 9,955 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $67,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PICK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period.

BATS PICK opened at $45.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91.

