MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 115% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. MVL has a total market cap of $439.74 million and $14,700.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00744322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.18 or 0.07575786 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

