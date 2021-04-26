MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,981.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. MyWish has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $3,981.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00741558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07375327 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

