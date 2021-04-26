Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.87% of Nabors Industries worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

