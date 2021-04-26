Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.