Namecoin Hits Market Cap of $34.13 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and $32,533.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,880.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $860.87 or 0.01597751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.07 or 0.00499379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

