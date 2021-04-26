Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

