Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.
Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
