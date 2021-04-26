Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $11,131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $8,765,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.