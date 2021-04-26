Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $323,060.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.03. 547,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,683. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

