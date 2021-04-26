Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $160.35. 9,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,223. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.