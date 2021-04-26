National Bank Financial Comments on Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$43.44 million during the quarter.

