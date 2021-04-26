National Bank Financial Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.19. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.