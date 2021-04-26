National Bank Financial Weighs in on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

