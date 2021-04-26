National Bank Financial Weighs in on (SRU.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (SRU.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter.

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$197.90 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for (SRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.