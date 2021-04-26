National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.62

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 3593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

