National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on L. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.43.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$69.28. 124,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,697. The company has a market cap of C$24.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.53. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. Analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.