National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.69

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 923668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $261,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 511,549.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 250,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

