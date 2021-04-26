National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 401.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of National Vision worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

