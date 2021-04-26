NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Hits $9.95 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 92.1% higher against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $645.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00315127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,758,846 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

