Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Trading 380.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 54.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 380.4% against the dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $160,893.15 and $20.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00074912 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (CRYPTO:NAT) is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Trading

