Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Up 0.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.15. 21,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 34,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.00% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

