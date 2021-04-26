Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $45.54 million and $1.10 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003659 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019371 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,634,936 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

