Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $45.54 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003659 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019371 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,634,936 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

