Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Purchases $16,000.00 in Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 160,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,604. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

