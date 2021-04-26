Neblio (NEBL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00005202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008316 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 609.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,797,863 coins and its circulating supply is 17,406,262 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

