Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $153.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,817. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

