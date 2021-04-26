Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $5.82 on Monday, reaching $225.08. 15,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

