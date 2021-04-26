Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $13.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,936. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.47 and its 200-day moving average is $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

