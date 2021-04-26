Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Hold

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Proofpoint stock traded up $40.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 868,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 56.7% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

